4th annual domestic violence awareness ride held aboard Combat Center

Photo By Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo | Motorcyclists ride down Highway 62 during the 4th Annual Roar Against Domestic Violence Motorcycle Ride, Oct. 13, 2017. The ride was hosted to raise awareness for domestic violence amongst Combat Center patrons as well as provide them with resources in the event that they suspect an incident of domestic violence has occurred. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo)

Participants rode through the community to raise awareness for domestic violence while learning about the services that can be utilized to prevent domestic violence aboard the installation and in the surrounding community.



“October is domestic violence awareness month and we want to raise awareness for those who have been affected by domestic violence,” said Jason Dickson, prevention education specialist, Family Advocacy Program. “All service members, as well as people working aboard the installation, are mandated reporters. If everyone is informed they’ll know the proper actions to take if they see, hear or suspect an incident of domestic violence.”



Throughout the event there were five places for riders to stop and gather resources about domestic violence awareness. The first was the Protestant Chapel aboard the Combat Center, where the San Bernardino Deputy District Attorney spoke about the proceedings of a domestic violence incident in the legal system. Luckie Park in Twentynine Palms, Calif., was the second stop of the day. While there, riders were briefed by the installation’s Criminal Investigation Division about domestic violence statistics and what to look for when they suspect an incident of domestic violence. Following that stop riders split into two groups and took turns gathering information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Unity Home in Joshua Tree, Calif., on the legal procedures for a domestic violence incident and the ways in which victims are assisted.



“I came here to gain information to pass on to the Marines on how to raise awareness and the warning signs and prevention steps we can take to decrease domestic violence across the nation,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 McKinley Lindor, personnel officer, Installation Personnel Administration Center, Headquarters Battalion. “Awareness is important because domestic violence affects the victims and the community as a whole. I plan on returning next year, hopefully with more riders because having a large group of riders is an uncommon sight so when people see us they take notice which, in turn, can help raise awareness.”