Missileer launches into bodybuilding competitions

When it comes to flexing muscles, 2nd Lt. Brittany Talbot, 320th Missile Squadron combat missile control officer stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, can flex with the best of them.



In December, 2016, weighing in at almost 200 pounds, Talbot set a goal to lose weight and participate in a bodybuilder competition. She now competes in the sport which she credits to making her a better officer.



“I have always been into fitness. I was fit, but I wasn’t where I wanted to be physically,” Talbot said. “I started working with my coach in March, and now I am currently about 150 pounds. It took me a while to get acclimated to my coach’s diet and workout plan, but it paid off in a big way. Now I am comfortable in my body and my uniform.”



Training and competing in bodybuilding inspired Talbot to change her lifestyle which has positively impacted both her personal and professional life.



“Talbot is the kind of officer that anyone would be proud to have in their organization,” said Lt. Col. George Chapman, 320th MS commander. “She has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to set goals and work steadfastly in accomplishing them.”



Chapman explained how Talbot set out to accomplish some very serious goals that would require hours upon hours of hard work and dedication, not just in the doing, but in abstaining as well. To achieve the level of physical presence that Talbot has requires self-control, stamina, endurance, strength and proper nutrition.



“I am definitely a lot more structured. I have to be organized with all my meals and my work out schedule,” Talbot said. “This experience has improved my time management skills in the gym and at work.”



Talbot also leverages the positive changes in her life to influence others. She explained how she believes officers should lead by example. Helping her fellow team members and motivating them to be better gives her the greatest feeling by helping them and letting them see they too can make a positive transformation.



Talbot competed in her first competition near her home state of North Carolina this past September. More recently she competed in the National Physique Committee Phil Heath Yellowstone Classic bodybuilder competition at Little America in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Oct. 14. She won 1st place in three categories including the military division.



“When I got to Warren I knew competing was something I wanted to do, but knew my missileer schedule would make it more difficult,” Talbot said. “I wouldn’t be where I am right now if it wasn’t for my coach, family and friends. Without [them] behind me, I definitely wouldn’t be here. They are just so motivating and want me to do better.”



This bodybuilder also has the support of her unit behind her. In her last competition, her coworkers attended and showed their support.



“As a relatively younger missileer, Talbot's reputation is becoming more widely known, and we are all proud of her accomplishments,” Chapman said. “While she has only recently begun to compete in her sport, I am confident that the more she does, the larger her following will become.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2017 Date Posted: 10.19.2017 Story ID: 252371 by SSgt Christopher Ruano