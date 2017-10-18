Corps team measures up recovery needs

Photo By Patrick N. Moes | EVERGLADES CITY Fla. – A 4-person team from the Corps of Engineers, Huntington...... read more read more Photo By Patrick N. Moes | EVERGLADES CITY Fla. – A 4-person team from the Corps of Engineers, Huntington District is collecting site inspection reports to help determine if a temporary housing option is available to survivors. The Corps of Engineers is supporting the State of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s recovery efforts from damages caused by Hurricane Irma Sept. 10. see less | View Image Page

A storm surge around 8 feet brought catastrophic destruction to the community and specifically Fisherman Cove’s mobile home park.



The mobile home park is now void of the water that caused the destruction, but the scars are visible. Home after home bears the spray-painted words “demo” as an indication that the home is no longer habitable.



“Devastation is devastation regardless if it’s on a small scale or a big scale,” said Steve Harris, a quality assurance inspector from the Corps of Engineers, Huntington District. Harris and three of his co-workers were at the mobile home park to conduct a site inspection on one of the sites Oct. 18. The report, once complete, is submitted to FEMA to help determine if a temporary housing option is available to the survivor.



The Huntington District team, to include Travis Wilson, Jason Freeman, and Anita Bradburn, have focused their attention on Collier, Hendry, and Lee counties. The team is focused on looking at every aspect of the site to determine whether there are any barriers that would prohibit a temporary home being brought to the location. The team also looks for water and sewer lines and maps out the size of the area.



Harris said the team has looked at 100s of sites since arriving to support the recovery efforts. He said he’s found the homeowners to be very grateful for their help. “They just want a little bit of hope,” he said. Adding he’s often asked whether he needs a bottle of water.



Wilson said the people he’s encountered have lost everything but are still so appreciative of the help. “It’s great to see the impact of our work,” he said. “I plan to be here as long as they need us here, as long as these people need help.”



Harris agreed as he looked over the damage and said: “you can’t help but feel personally attached to these people.”