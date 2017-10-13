(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Families, friends welcome 1/7 Marines home

    Families, friends welcome 1/7 Marines home

    Courtesy Photo | Joshua McGlone, maintenance chief, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, meets his son,...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Families and friends welcomed Marines home during the 7th Marine Regiment’s homecoming at Barracks 1403 and 1404 aboard the Combat Center, Oct. 13 and 14, 2017. The Marines had not seen their families for more than six months since being deployed and for some Marines this was the first time they held their children.

    The Marines arrived in two groups, the first on Friday afternoon and the second on Saturday evening. Upon arrival to the installation the Marines went to the armory to clean their rifles and turn them in. Shortly after, the Marines arrived at the barracks where they were greeted with open arms by families and friends.

    “Our mission is to raise the morale of America’s troops and their families,” said Teresa Cherry, center manager, Palm Springs United Service Organizations. “There is no better way to do that than to welcome the Marines home.”

    The USO often comes to the Combat Center to provide services for departing and homecoming Marines and it was no different for the arrival of the 1/7 service members. Prior to their arrival the families of the Marines and sailors were provided snacks and refreshments courtesy of the USO as they awaited their loved ones’ return.
    According to Maj. Brandon Stibb, battalion executive officer, 1/7, the Marines conducted pre-deployment training aboard the Combat Center before they deployed for six months rendering them unable to see their loved ones for nearly a year.

    “For some of the Marines this will be the first time they will see their newborns,” Stibb said. “There are a lot of emotions during events like this and it’s important to the Marines and sailors to have the support of their loved ones.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2017
    Date Posted: 10.19.2017 15:40
    Story ID: 252336
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Families, friends welcome 1/7 Marines home, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Families
    homecoming
    MCAGCC
    Sailors
    Marines
    Deployment
    1/7 Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT