Launch of Veterans Online Shopping Benefit Less Than One Month Away

DALLAS – With less than a month until the much-anticipated official launch of the Veterans online shopping benefit, more than 225,000 honorably discharged Veterans have been verified to shop through an earned lifelong online military exchange shopping benefit beginning this Veterans Day.



This new program, the first military exchange benefits expansion in nearly 30 years, will allow America’s 18.5 million veterans to shop online at the military exchange websites: ShopMyExchange.com, shopcgx.com, mymcx.com, and mynavyexchange.com. Shopping the military exchanges online provides Veterans an opportunity to reconnect with their military community, allowing these Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard "members for life" to save money with tax-free shopping and military exclusive pricing while also supporting critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



“After four years of coordination with the Departments of Defense, Army and Air Force as well as several other federal agencies, the finish line is in sight,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, who worked tirelessly to secure this new benefit. “We are excited to welcome these Veterans back home to their military family and ensure all who raised their right hands and served our Nation with honor receive this tangible benefit as a measure of thanks for their service and sacrifice.”



Exchange sales from this newly authorized customer base are expected to be approximately $200 million annually with $10 million in dividends annually for Quality-of-Life programs such as Army Child Development Centers, Youth Programs and Fitness Centers, Air Force Outdoor Recreation, affordable school lunches for Warfighters children overseas, combat uniforms below cost and more.



All honorably discharged Veterans can go to ShopMyExchange.com today to verify eligibility to shop their military exchanges.



