SERMC Employee Recognized for Excellence

For most, familiarity with the Government Travel Charge Card (GTCC) originates from using the card while traveling on official government business. What many may not realize is the important role the GTCC Agency Program Coordinator (APC) plays before, during and after official travel. In fact, many times the traveler may not even know who the APC is.

The role of the APC is vital to the success of any GTCC Program. At Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC), Ms. Marcia Ford is the APC and she serves as the focal point for managing the program, establishing guidelines, conducting compliance reviews, providing training and acts as a liaison between merchants and card holders

Ford was recently honored for her outstanding performance in fiscal year 2017 by winning the 2017 Department of the Navy Level IV Agency/Organization Program Coordinator Excellence Award. Ford was selected among more than 600 entrants, and is “surprised and delighted” to be recognized for her proactive leadership and outstanding oversight of SERMC’s GTCC program.

Currently Ford manages 423 cardholder accounts, ensuring each person completes required annual training and accounts remain in good standing. Her efforts resulted in SERMC having zero card payment delinquencies in fiscal year 2017.

Part of her success, Ford believes, is being proactive when working with cardholders, supervisors, and department heads to quickly identify and correct problems as soon as they arise. Ford also practices four personal guidelines she has used throughout her career.

“First, be a team player,” she said. “Unless I can see the broad picture and cooperate with others for the good of the organization, I won't be much good to the organization. Second, be an achiever; someone who will get the job done. Third—and perhaps most important—be a self-starter who doesn't need to be told what to do. And fourth, be dependable. If leadership can’t count on you, anything else I do is overshadowed.”

Throughout the year, Ford coordinated efforts with SERMC’s Training Department to ensure all travel card training requirements were entered and tracked in the Total Workforce Management System (TWMS). Now card holders receive an auto-generated email when their training requirements are due. This innovation relieves Ford of a substantial amount of effort.

“SERMC has a high frequency of travel coupled with continuous fluctuation of cardholders due to the number of active duty military personnel transitioning in and out of the command on a monthly basis,” said SERMC Executive Director Bob Wright. “Ms. Ford made significant improvements to policies and procedures that strengthened internal controls, enabling her to swiftly detect and prevent travel card misuse,” Wright continued.

Ford also developed a travel card status report for SERMC’s Commanding Officer (CO). This monthly report allows the CO to remain engaged in the GTCC program’s health. The report includes various line items, for example: delinquencies (if applicable), total transactions for the month, possible misuse/abuse, weekend activity, etc.

“Cardholders throughout the command know leadership has eyes on the GTCC program, which helps maintain its integrity and minimizes the exposure to common risks associated with the GTCC,” Wright said.

Finally, with declining resources available throughout the Navy, Ford’s efforts contributed significantly to safeguarding Navy resources through effective risk management controls to protect the high volume of transactions from fraud, waste and abuse.

“Having managed the Government Travel Charge Card Program for several years,” said Ford, “I am passionate about providing outstanding customer service and going 'over and above' for our travelers and it is something I continue to enjoy. Winning an award shows that your efforts are recognized. It’s a symbol of achievement, showing that your time and effort spent in rendering customer service was not in vain.”