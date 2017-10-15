Food and Water for Las Marias, Puerto Rico

LAS MARIAS, PUERTO RICO - (Oct. 15, 2017) - U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command, along Brig. Gen. Dustin Shultz, commanding general of the 1st Mission Support Command, deliver water and food supplies to a distribution center and remote communities of Las Marias, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2017.



After the delivery to the distribution center, Brig. Gen. Shultz discussed the town’s needs with the mayor, Edwin Soto, to arrange future water purification and other support from America’s Army Reserve.



Soto was pleased with the support and concern of Shultz as she asked about the needs of Las Marias.



“I feel relieved seeing you guys come here to help,” said Edwin Soto, mayor of Las Marias. “It feels great to know that the Army Reserve cares about our communities. We have 16 communities in need of help, food and water.”



Upon arrival to the distribution center, the need for food and water was evident as neighbors of the community stood at the entrance of the center asking for supplies.



After their stop at the distribution center, the “Garita Warriors” departed towards one of the furthest communities from town. After driving for approximately 45 minutes into the mountains of Las Marias, the Soldiers arrived to Palma Escrita, a community devastated by hurricane Maria to deliver the rest of the supplies. In total, the Soldiers delivered 3 pallets of water and 3 pallets of MREs and groceries to Las Marias.



Leidyliz Marrero, resident of Las Marias, was very grateful for the support of the 1st Mission Support Command.



“This has been a very tough situation for us and to find water and food in Las Marias,” said Marrero. “But we need to move in order to get what is necessary for us. Im really grateful for all that the Army Reserve has done for us.” said Marrero.



The Soldiers from the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico are currently providing great support to the local community by purifying water, clearing roads, delivering food and water and other very important tasks around the island.

