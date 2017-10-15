(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Food and Water for Las Marias, Puerto Rico

    Food and Water for Las Marias, Puerto Rico

    Photo By Spc. Anthony Martinez | Sgt. 1st Class. Anaselly Ramos teaches residents of Las Marias, Puerto Rico, how to...... read more read more

    LAS MARIAS, PUERTO RICO

    10.15.2017

    Story by Spc. Anthony Martinez 

    1st Mission Support Command

    LAS MARIAS, PUERTO RICO - (Oct. 15, 2017) - U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command, along Brig. Gen. Dustin Shultz, commanding general of the 1st Mission Support Command, deliver water and food supplies to a distribution center and remote communities of Las Marias, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2017.

    After the delivery to the distribution center, Brig. Gen. Shultz discussed the town’s needs with the mayor, Edwin Soto, to arrange future water purification and other support from America’s Army Reserve.

    Soto was pleased with the support and concern of Shultz as she asked about the needs of Las Marias.

    “I feel relieved seeing you guys come here to help,” said Edwin Soto, mayor of Las Marias. “It feels great to know that the Army Reserve cares about our communities. We have 16 communities in need of help, food and water.”

    Upon arrival to the distribution center, the need for food and water was evident as neighbors of the community stood at the entrance of the center asking for supplies.

    After their stop at the distribution center, the “Garita Warriors” departed towards one of the furthest communities from town. After driving for approximately 45 minutes into the mountains of Las Marias, the Soldiers arrived to Palma Escrita, a community devastated by hurricane Maria to deliver the rest of the supplies. In total, the Soldiers delivered 3 pallets of water and 3 pallets of MREs and groceries to Las Marias.

    Leidyliz Marrero, resident of Las Marias, was very grateful for the support of the 1st Mission Support Command.

    “This has been a very tough situation for us and to find water and food in Las Marias,” said Marrero. “But we need to move in order to get what is necessary for us. Im really grateful for all that the Army Reserve has done for us.” said Marrero.

    The Soldiers from the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico are currently providing great support to the local community by purifying water, clearing roads, delivering food and water and other very important tasks around the island.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2017
    Date Posted: 10.19.2017 14:15
    Story ID: 252316
    Location: LAS MARIAS, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food and Water for Las Marias, Puerto Rico, by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    hurricane
    water
    Puerto Rico
    shelter
    storm
    evacuation
    flooding
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    USARC
    disaster assistance
    surge
    disaster
    Army Reserve Command
    432nd Transportation Company
    disaster recovery
    1st MSC
    1st Mission Support Command
    Federal Reserve
    Army Reserve photo
    Army Reserve photograph
    Operational Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve photo
    NDAA 2012
    National Defense Authorization Act 2012
    Hurricane Maria
    USARMaria2017
    Hurricane Maria relief efforts
    Hurricane Maria rescue efforts
    Army Reserve flood

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT