The Original Harlem Globetrotters perform at JBPHH

More than 3,000 military members and their families attended a free performance presented by The Original Harlem Globetrotters at Bloch Arena at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Oct 16.

The show was presented by the Navy Entertainment Program and brought to JBPHH by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). Tickets for the show were distributed in less than two hours with an additional ticket give-away right before the show started.

The Globetrotters are a worldwide icon, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The team continues to serve as ambassadors for the nation around the world – with 115 visited countries, and audiences totaling over 120 million people.

“It is an amazing honor to celebrate the 75th anniversary of The Original Harlem Globetrotters performing for the troops, especially here in Pearl Harbor,” said Hammer Harrison, number 31, of The Globetrotters.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters perform for U.S. troops on military installations around the globe, to include Iraq, Afghanistan or Kuwait.

“We truly appreciate U.S. military,” said Firefly Fisher, number 3, of The Globetrotters. “Hopefully for the two hours of our show they laughed and forgot about everything and just enjoyed themselves.”

The show started with warming up the audience. Spectators were often asked to participate in tricks, jokes and contests. There was music and dancing combined with showing off some great athletic abilities.

“I have never seen Harlem Globetrotters perform before,” said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Samantha McCoy, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Navy Honors and Ceremonies Detachment.

McCoy said the show was a great opportunity for the military members and their families to have some fun.

“I enjoyed the energy from the show and from the audience,” said McCoy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2017 Date Posted: 10.18.2017 21:03 Story ID: 252219 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Original Harlem Globetrotters perform at JBPHH, by PO2 Katarzyna Kobiljak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.