California Guardsmen assist local law enforcement following Santa Rosa fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Sometimes, the most boring of jobs can be one of the most important.



Take the case of Soldiers from the 40th Military Police Company. Working around the clock on a 12-hour rotation, these California Gaurdsmen stand their posts, directing traffic, diverting access at intersections and within the neighborhoods of this idyllic Northern California town recently ravaged by wild fires.



“If our guys weren’t manning those traffic control points, that job would fall to the various local law enforcement agencies or those agencies who’ve come here from across the state to assist,” explained 40th Military Police Company Commander, 1st Lt. Samuel Courduff.



With nearly 2,800 structures destroyed and a shell-shocked population taking residency in area shelters, first responders and law enforcement agencies are already overwhelmed managing what is being classified as the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history.



“We free up other agencies so they can do their job of helping people, protecting those affected areas and focusing on what they need to focus on, said Courduff, a San Bernardino resident.



Prior to assuming duties at traffic control points around town, 40th MP Co. Soldiers assisted in search and rescue operations in the Coffey Park neighborhood - one of the parts of town most devastated by the Tubbs fire – as well as providing security at several of the shelters stood up following the disaster.



While first responders and law enforcement mighty be the first thing that comes to mind, Spc. Justus Lindsey pointed out, those needing free and clear access to work in affected areas extends beyond the law enforcement/first responder community.



“With all the down power lines in the area, its just not safe for people to be out here,” Lindsey said. “We’ve let a lot of Pacific Gas and Electric workers through so they can get to those downed power lines and make things safe before residents are able to return to this area.”



Calling Bakersfield, Calif., home, Lindsey said he takes great pride in helping the people of Santa Rosa in whatever capacity he can. A veteran of overseas conflict, Lindsey said being activated for a state emergency felt more like fulfilling.



“This is what we get paid to do,” he said. “To protect and serve the people of California and the United States. To be able to be out here and help is a tremendous feeling.”



And the feeling seems to be mutual from the residents of Santa Rosa.



“Nearly everyone we’ve talked to has been very supportive and understanding of us being here, even when its meant we haven’t been able to let them back into their home area,” Lindsey said.



And indeed, all across the town are homemade signs in front of houses, attached to overpass fences and hanging from shop walls. The messages are as diverse as the residents of this town but in their sentiment they all express the same – thank you to everyone who’s assisted in this time of need, Sonoma County Strong.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2017 Date Posted: 10.18.2017 19:06 Story ID: 252199 Location: SANTA ROSA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Guardsmen assist local law enforcement following Santa Rosa fire, by SFC Benjamin Cossel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.