Army Reserve wins first-ever ‘Best of the Best’ maintenance award

    LOCK HAVEN, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Regional Support Command

    LOCK HAVEN, Pennsylvania – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted an awards ceremony Oct. 17 for Area Maintenance Support Activity 112 at the Clinton County Army Reserve Center here.

    AMSA 112 was awarded the Department of the Army’s Fiscal Year 2016 Army Award for Maintenance Excellence and the Chief of Ordnance “Best of the Best” maintenance award, marking the first time an Army Reserve element has been awarded the latter.

    “AMSA 112, you made it all the way to the top, and it wasn’t just because you have a great leader – it’s because of everything that you do on a constant basis that brings you together that allowed you to win.” said Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, 99th RD commanding general.

    The AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. AMSA 112 competed against active Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard maintenance elements throughout the nation.

    “We Support six different units, we support 106 different pieces of automotive equipment, and over this past year we did 279 work orders on that equipment,” explained Brian Shook, AMSA 112 supervisor. “We also assist two Equipment Concentration Sites in Pennsylvania – Fort Indiantown Gap to the south, and Conneaut Lake out west.”

    The 99th Readiness Division operates 26 AMSAs throughout its 13-state region from Maine to Virginia, where civilian technicians service and repair units’ vehicles, small arms, communications-electronics gear, engineering equipment and Army watercraft in order to enhance Army Reserve readiness.

    Additionally, the 99th launched its new Maintenance Sustainment and Readiness Program earlier this year, giving Army Reserve Soldiers the opportunity to perform maintenance tasks alongside civilian technicians at AMSAs and ECSs in order to increase skill proficiency and enhance readiness.

    “The maintenance improvement program that we implemented is getting after individual-level maintenance, it’s getting after section maintenance, and it’s getting after unit maintenance,” Kok explained. “This is how we train to protect our freedoms wherever our country may call us to go.”

    From supporting this readiness program to performing its day-to-day mission, AMSA 112 is helping ensure that America’s Army Reserve remain the most capable, combat-ready and lethal federal reserve force in the history of the nation

    “AMSA 112 leads the way for our Army Reserve maintenance community,” Kok said. “You display the best of the best that the Army Reserve has to offer.”

