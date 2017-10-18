MXG Airmen enhance mobility partnerships

Maintenance Airmen from the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings gathered together for the 2017 Fall Maintenance Olympics to compete in games that focused on skills, teamwork, camaraderie and communication Oct. 13.



The event is held quarterly by the 92nd and 141st MXGs to raise morale, build teamwork and get Airmen out of their comfort zone to become more efficient while enhancing their mission capabilities.



By forming teams with a mix of junior Airmen, NCOs, Senior NCOs and officers from various maintainer Air Force Specialty Codes across the wings, this competition has created an environment for innovation to thrive in enhancing mission generation, support and execution while accomplishing the Fairchild mission.



“In past events, the games focused more on flight line duties, which some shops are not proficient in,” said Tech. Sgt. Marshall Fenton, 92nd Maintenance Squadron quality assurance inspector. “I decided to change it up this time so all of the teams are on a level playing field. We decided to focus on teamwork and communication because it’s essential to accomplishing the mission.”



More than 60 Airmen vied for first place during five events, which taught each participant to work with others from different career fields and strengthened their skills and partnerships to maximize mission effectiveness.



"It was fun, exciting and exhilarating,” said Airman 1st Class Kevin Salvaggio, 92nd MXS aerospace ground equipment maintainer. “Communication and teamwork is key to overcoming obstacles. We need more days like this and more teamwork-based competitions.”



The Quality Assurance Team won the competition. The team comprised of Tech. Sgt. Timothy Barth, 92nd MXG fuels inspector, Tech. Sgt. Rick Merchant, 92nd MXG hydraulics inspector, Tech. Sgt. Bryce Jaquith, 92nd MXG quality assurance inspector, and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Mestas, 92nd MXG quality assurance inspector.



Winners were awarded gift cards, a squadron patch and, perhaps most importantly, bragging rights.



“The MXG Olympics are always a blast to participate in. I’ve noticed each competition has gradually become even bigger than the previous,” Jaquith said. “All of these events were not only maintenance-related tasks, but focused on the teamwork that we all have and must use on a daily basis in order to get the mission done.”

