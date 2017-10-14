Goblins, Ghouls and–Airmen?

Photo By Senior Airman Timi Jones | Airman of the 111th Attack Wing blended ghoulish Halloween makeup and costumes during...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Timi Jones | Airman of the 111th Attack Wing blended ghoulish Halloween makeup and costumes during the Zombie 5K Run held at the Horsham Air Guard Station, Horsham, Pa. on Oct. 14, 2017. The second fun run in a year this contest, mimicking a flag football match, pitted undead Airmen against the base populace as they jogged throughout the base. Imaged is the competing team from the 111th Communications Flight. see less | View Image Page

Just another part of being fit to fight, the 111th Attack Wing hosted its first Zombie 5k Run on base here Oct. 14, 2017 pitting undead, but fit, Airmen against the base populace.



Open to all squadrons here, the run allowed participating Airmen a chance to dress ghoulishly while getting fit, having fun and boosting morale.



“It’s a unique event,” said Tech. Sgt. Ryan Rowden, supply technician with the 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “It’s fitness plus something fun.”



Aside from wearing frightening makeup and running, the event also offered an exciting objective. “Survivors” wore flag football belts and had to elude having their flags snatched by “zombies” staged along the course.



During the run, one group survivors accidentally took the wrong route and was ambushed.



“They ran right into us,” laughed Senior Airman Terrell Johnson, medical technician with the 111th Medical Group here, who was acting as a zombie during the run, “It was easy pickings.”



The run proved to be a huge hit with more than 100 participants.

This was another event planned to promote the Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) program which boosts mental, physical, spiritual and social fitness. These are essential elements believed to keep Airmen and their families of sound mind and in good health.



The zombie run incorporated at least three of the four fundamentals of CAF.



“I would put the social part pretty high on the [zombie run] list,” said Col. William Griffin, 111th Attack Wing vice commander, “We’ve got to get people out. We’ve got to make eye contact with each other.”



The social element of CAF allows for healthy interaction and communication. It allows you to build relationships with and trust for others.



The mental pillar suggests means of staying in good mental health. Ways of going about this can differ from Airmen to Airmen, but should include providing help and seeking help when and if necessary.



Physical health encourages exercise, a healthy diet and other ways of staying in sound bodily health.



Lastly, spiritual well-being is a personal set of beliefs, morals or values that vary from Airmen to Airmen, but should give one purpose and something to stand up for.



Being well-rounded and incorporating these principles into everyday life allows Airmen to be more resilient to life’s challenges and military challenges. Taking care of ourselves is essential not only for our own well-being, but it is essential to the mission.