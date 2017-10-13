207th Signal soldiers help children’s physical training

Kennedy Powell is one of five adopted schools the 1CDSB Wagonmasters sponsor in the Fort Hood area, to ensure mutually beneficial relationships between the military and the local community.

“It was wonderful to see community partnerships, specifically our military, supporting our students, campus, and families,” said Dr. Kelly Madden, principal, Kennedy Powell Elementary School. “This event was a great demonstration of multiple partnerships investing in our youth.”

After some warm-up stretching, soldiers manned different workout stations while the students and their fathers rotated stations around the gym and the field outside, performing a different workout with a soldier at each one.

“It’s important to interact with the community, because sometimes people might have a preconceived notion of what a soldier is,” said Sgt. Joe Jackson, communication noncommissioned officer, 207 SC, STB, 1CDSB. “Events like this give people a snapshot of who we really are as people.”

As the music blasted, the enthusiasm of the students, ranging from first grade to fifth grade, was obvious as they energetically high-fived soldiers in between pushups, jump rope, track, basketball and other exercises.

“Students, parents and teachers alike were buzzing about our soldiers all day. It was an added touch that was noticed by all,” said Madden. “Our soldiers are our heroes, and we are grateful for any opportunity we have with them.

Members of both organizations hope that after the success of this event, it is the first of many to come.

“Before we leave an event like this, we always ask if there is anything else we can do. Our next big event here is on Veteran’s Day, and what better opportunity is there to get soldiers interacting with the community than Veteran’s Day,” said Sanchez. “Things like this only strengthen the bond between the military and the community.”

Madden said she supplied the unit with a calendar of the school’s monthly events and wishes the Wagonmasters could attend them all, because she’s the joy in the soldiers’ faces, as well as those of her students.

“Our soldiers give so much of their time, energy and heart, serving our nation, and it is wonderful for our families to see our soldiers face to face, have an opportunity to interact with them and take the opportunity to thank them for their service, said Madden. “When our soldiers interact with our students and families, we see real faces of the men and women who often risk their lives to serve us. I hope that interacting with our children and families renews each soldiers’ energy and purpose.”

Every soldier in attendance voiced that sentiment at least once during the event.

“The best part is the interaction with the kids and their parents, because everywhere you go these kids look up to people in uniform,” said Sanchez, an 18-year Army veteran. “It helps you identify with the people you serve, and it reminds you of who you are protecting.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2017