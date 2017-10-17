(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Every second counts: Plan two ways out!

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    11th Civil Engineer Squadron’s fire protection unit, made up of two fire stations and more than 80 firefighters, led Joint Base Andrews Fire Prevention Week 2017, Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, here.

    The theme for the week was “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

    “During this week, we promoted home fire safety and practiced exit drills,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Dean, 11th CES fire inspector. “We want everyone in the family to know what to do in an emergency. We taught people about having a meeting point after a fire, communicating your home address with a 911 operator, and making sure to always have two ways to exit a building.”

    Base firefighters not only provide fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, but also year round.

    Firefighters respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. They also find and rescue victims in burning buildings, aircrafts or automobiles.

    When not on the scene of an emergency, firefighters perform equipment maintenance, manage fire alarm communication centers, perform practice drills, and provide public education like this observance week.

    Fire Prevention Week included multiple educational events across base such as a kid’s mini muster, a fire truck parade, a prevention week 5K run, a fire station open house, fire safety education and displays. The fire department also provided fire safety education to the child development center.

    “The kids really enjoyed the fire department coming out to the CDC and giving them a hands on experience with firefighters,” Diana Sledd, 11th Force Support Squadron education technician. “They taught the children how and when to dial 911 in an emergency situation. It’s good to teach the children young so they are exposed to first responders and aren’t afraid of firefighters in their full gear. The [fire safety education] was very beneficial.”

    Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!

