President Trump holds event at 193rd Special Operations Wing

The event marked the president’s second visit to the Air National Guard base since taking office last November.



The role the wing played in the widely publicized White House event was to facilitate a safe and secure venue. The president’s speech took place in a hangar that typically houses the unit’s EC-130J aircraft.



“Of course, we were honored to host the president on such an important occasion,” said Col. Mike Cason, 193rd SOW commander. “We have 193rd aircraft and Airmen involved with hurricane relief efforts and others deployed overseas on various special operations missions. This event was just another opportunity for us to showcase our readiness and response capabilities.”



Although hosting the presidential event was just one of numerous “calls of duty” the wing has answered of late, it required an added measure of preparation.



“Providing security forces support for a mission like this involves a lot of planning and coordination," said Master Sgt. Chad Shifflet, non-commissioned officer in charge of training and operations for the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron. "Our mission is to make sure our security forces Airmen are equipped, trained and ready to respond at all times. It’s a job we take very seriously.”



