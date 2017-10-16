McConnell completes $267 million KC-46 construction

Team McConnell held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 16 at the new KC-46 Pegasus three-bay hangar to recognize that the base now stands ready to be the first to accept the new multi-role aircraft next year.



Since 2014, the installation known as the home of air refueling underwent $267 million of military construction to prepare for the airframe. Today, 14 of the 16 projects are completed.



“The KC-46 will revolutionize air refueling,” said Col. Josh Olson, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “It is only appropriate that the home of air refueling take the lead with this new airframe, and that started with these 16 construction projects. They reflect years of hard work from individuals in our community who are literally laying the foundation for the future of our Air Force.”



The construction on McConnell has been giving back to the local community since it began. Local companies were awarded $24 million in contracts, and $25 million worth of Kansas steel was used for the three hangars, 79 percent of which was recycled.



In addition, out-of-town workers supported the economy through hotel and housing rentals and the purchase of food, fuel, internet services and construction material. When additional workers were needed, the jobs were sourced to local laborers.



Several distinguished visitors spoke at the ceremony and showed support for the base. They included Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas; Brig. Gen. Steven Bleymaier, Headquarters Air Mobility Command Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection director; and Dr. James Hearn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division regional business directorate.



“Because of the mission, work and effort [done at McConnell] America is safer, more secure place,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas. “Our ability to refuel around the globe is a determining factor of how safe and secure we are as a nation. While we are here as Kansans, we are also here as Americans recognizing a significant role in our national security that is derived from this Air Force base and these men and women who serve from here.”



Thanks to three years of preparation, McConnell is now ready continue fueling the fight with the next generation of air refueling. The KC-46 is currently undergoing testing and evaluations and is slated to arrive here in spring 2018.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2017 Date Posted: 10.17.2017 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US