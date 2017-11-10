(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spartan Medics Compete for “Best in Division”

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nathan Berry 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Seven combat medics from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, competed for the title of Best Medic during 3rd ID’s Best Medic competition Oct. 11-12, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga.

    The winners of the division competition will go on to represent the Marne Division at the upcoming U.S. Army Best Medic competition at Joint Base San Antonio, Tx., Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2017.

    “The Soldiers were tested in six different events, assessing their individual tactical, physical, and military occupational specialty proficiency,” said Master Sgt. Benjamin W. Wicks III, the Division Medical Operations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.

    The contest included a 6-Mile foot march, combat water survival test, obstacle course, land navigation course, an army physical fitness test and a trauma lane.

    Wicks said, while participating in the trauma lane, each competitor had to demonstrate their tactical and technical expertise during simulated mass casualty situations such as care under fire, tactical field care, and combat casualty evacuation care.

    At the end of the competition, the top three contenders were announced.
    Sgt. John C. Epes, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, won first place. Spc. Brady A. Hardt, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, won second place. Capt. Shula M. Clark, a medical officer with Charlie Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, won third place.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2017
    Date Posted: 10.17.2017 11:37
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    GA
    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Best Medic Competition
    2nd ABCT

