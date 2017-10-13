The Lone Sailor Statue Dedicated at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center

The Lone Sailor statue was dedicated at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center on Oct. 13, 2017, coinciding with the Navy’s 242nd birthday.



The dedication was a combined effort among Command Navy Region Hawaii, U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, and the National Park Service.



“This Lone Sailor’s expression of quiet determination will gaze reverently across Pearl Harbor and stand watch over the Arizona Memorial,” said Adm. Harry Harris, commander, U.S. Pacific Command, the night prior. “How fitting, then, that we dedicate this statue on our Navy’s 242nd birthday in honor of all Sailors – past, present, and future.”



Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Dr. J. Philip London, a guest speaker at the event, expressed his gratitude for those involved with the arrangement of the Lone Sailor’s dedication.



“The Lone Sailor dedication has taken the devoted effort of a lot of fine people,” said London. “I want to thank them all for their work.”



During the ceremony, the bell from the USS Arizona was rung eight times to celebrate the end of the watch and the current birthday year. It was rung once more to commemorate the start of the Navy’s 243rd year.



Kahu Kordell Kekoa, local Chaplain of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus, blessed the Lone Sailor according to Hawaiian tradition with ti leaves and 25-year-old rainwater from the Ko’olau Mountains of Oahu.



The Lone Sailor was sculpted by Stanley Bleified in and first appeared in 1987 at the United States Navy Memorial in Washington D.C. The statue is a tribute to all personnel serving the seas. Harris stressed the significance of the Lone Sailor.



“And while we call this statue the Lone Sailor, it’s important to remember that – as a warrior of fraternity of seagoing sisters and brothers – we all stand the watch together; we fight together; we grieve together; we persevere together; and we win together,” said Harris.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2017 Date Posted: 10.16.2017 21:49 Story ID: 251902 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Lone Sailor Statue Dedicated at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.