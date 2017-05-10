Polar Force 18-1 aims for airman readiness at JBER

Personnel of 673d Air Base Wing and 3rd Wing are scheduled to participate in a two-week Polar Force exercise designed to test JBER’s readiness from Oct. 16 to 27.

“During the exercise, service members will inspect the installation’s bio-operations programs, inspect cargo and conduct a table-top exercise to go through deployment and processing procedures,” said Brad Harris, 673d ABW inspection planner.

Polar Force is made up of a variety of scenarios, which test Airmen’s ability to handle real-world scenarios. The exercise strengthens and develops the skills Airmen need when faced with adverse situations.

The exercise typically includes two phases, but this iteration, Polar Force 18-1, will primarily focus on readiness.

“This exercise will be unique because it is tailored to execute specific tasks to allow the commander to conduct readiness training,” said Harris.

Each exercise is tailored to meet the installation commander’s priorities.

Approximately 90 days before the exercise, the 673d ABW and 3rd Wing commanders met with the inspector general office to review and coordinate each unit’s needs to meet the commanders’ objectives.

According to the letter of instruction, Air Force Col. George Dietrich, JBER and 673d ABW commander, said units need to be aware of their readiness status, taskings and shortfalls as identified in local plans and instructions.

Through an array of scenarios, Airmen will be better equipped for operations in a deployed environment while still carrying out the mission.

Conducting regular Polar Force exercises allow personnel to work through obstacles, so when the time comes, JBER can respond efficiently and effectively. Polar Force is designed to test the base’s ability to integrate, mobilize and prepare assigned personnel, cargo, aircraft and equipment for a wartime mission, and to employ forces and weapons systems.

“I believe Polar Force is important because it provides JBER an opportunity to hone readiness skills,” said Harris.

Polar Force validates JBER’s war fighting capabilities by developing and training mission-ready Airmen.

