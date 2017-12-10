Weather students brief 3rd AF commander

This was a unique training opportunity as well as a mentorship moment, said Tech. Sgt. Zachary Ferguson, 335th TRS instructor supervisor.

“This is the first I’ve seen it in about three years,” said Ferguson.

Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Griffin, Airman 1st Class Michael Zam, and 2nd Lt. James Merritt, 335th TRS students, were the Airmen selected to provide the briefings.

“I briefed him on the big picture of what was happening in the United States,” said Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Griffin, 335th TRS student. “It was nice to have the experience to be able to brief and get live feedback from a pilot.”

After each briefing, Clark asked questions about the content that was presented and the students applied their knowledge to provide answers to those questions, much like the operational mission they are training to do.

“I think one of the coolest things was when he asked about the California wildfires and Griffin was able to start picking things out immediately on what it was,” said Ferguson. “She was able to take not only what we learned in the past eight months, but she applied it on the fly which is extremely impressive.”

After the briefing was done, Clark opened up the floor to questions, allowing the students to gain insight into how their weather briefings can directly impact the Air Force’s mission.

“I think it gave them a unique viewpoint,” said Tech. Sgt. Zachary Ferguson, 335th TRS instructor supervisor. “Not everyone is able to ask a general what the main things you’re looking for when you’re flying. It’s not only showing that what they’re doing is important but it’s going to play a factor into the mission later down the road when they go to their first base.”

