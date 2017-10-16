Combating the flu with a quick shot

It is that time of year when the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone receives an annual flu shot.



The vision of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District is People, Team, and Mission. Fundamentally if our people are sick, they can impact the overall team and delivering the mission.



“People are the Corps of Engineers most valuable and important resource, and it is essential that we do whatever we can to take care of them,” said LTC Adam Czekanski, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “Encouraging and sponsoring flu shots is one way we take care of our Buffalo District employees.”



Following the direction of the CDC the USACE Buffalo District Safety Office used the Occupational Health contractor to administer flu shots at no charge to employees.



“We had a registered nurse administer the shot and the District Safety Office will track and record the action,” said Bill Pioli, USACE Buffalo District Safety and Occupational Health Manager. “Employees getting a flu shot also helps the Buffalo District avoid suffering from "presenteeism," wherein staff may be able to pass on the flu to someone else before they know they are sick, as well as while they are sick.”



Most healthy adults may be able to infect others beginning 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick. Some people, especially young children and people with weakened immune systems, might be able to infect others for an even longer time.



According to the CDC, the flu costs the United States approximately $10 billion in direct costs for hospitalizations and outpatient visits, 17 million man-days lost, and a lot of misery to those affected. By means of this action, the Buffalo District plans on not contributing to those statistics.

