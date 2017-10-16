NEIC Sailors Celebrate Navy's 242nd Birthday

Sailors from Navy Expeditionary Intelligence Command (NEIC) recognized the U.S. Navy’s 242nd birthday during a ceremony held at the command Oct. 13.



As part of the ceremony, command members reflected on Sailors’ daily contributes to the sea service, in the over two-century tradition of warfighting excellence and in the 75 years since World War II.



The 2017 theme, "Sea Power to Protect and Promote," resonated with the Sailors of NEIC as Intelligence Exploitation Teams One, Four and Seven are in the final stages of preparation for deployment. These men and women will deploy in support operations worldwide, performing a variety of essential tasks as part of fleet and theater intelligence operations.



Ens. Timothy Gregory, Officer in Charge of Intelligence Exploitation Team Four, expressed a sense of pride regarding the readiness of his team.



“I count myself fortunate to be given the opportunity to lead such a group of talented Sailors,” said Gregory. “Being forward deployed to counter threats to our democracy is essential to protecting American interest.”





During the ceremony, guest speaker and command plank owner, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Jordan, shared a story from his own past to emphasize the importance of mission preparedness abroad.



"Mission readiness is paramount; each and every Sailor plays a necessary part of the collective whole,” said Jordan. "You’re not just an employee; you’re not just a part of the Navy; you are the Navy!"



NEIC’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. Danielle Lukich shared sentiments that reinforced the powerful influence the Navy has on world security and U.S. interests abroad, highlighting NEIC’s 10 years of continued contributions to the Navy mission.



“Our command produces cutting-edge human and signals intelligence operators to collect the fleet’s priority intelligence requirements that grow, develop, and innovate to maintain maritime superiority,” said Lukich.



As is custom at the conclusion of a ceremony recognizing the U.S. Navy’s birthday, the oldest Sailor, Chief Warrant Officer Jordan, joined the command’s youngest Sailor, Intelligence Specialist Third Class Nicholas Disch, to cut the first slice of cake using a ceremonial cutlass.



Established in 2007, NEIC is the Navy's only unit of deployable, cross-trained intelligence and cryptologic professionals with the mission to collect and fuse the disciplines of human intelligence, signals intelligence, and intelligence analysis to answer priority intelligence requirements for the fleet. Comprised of nine intelligence exploitation teams, the Sailors of NEIC deploy worldwide.

