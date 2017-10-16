COL James Moore biography

Colonel James Moore assumed duties as Commander of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command June 14, 2017. COL Moore is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a Distinguished Military Graduate of the Virginia State University ROTC Program (commissioned in May 1989).



Col. Moore has served in various command and staff positions throughout his career to include: Chief Operations and Plans (CHOPS), HQs AMC G-3/4, Current Operations Division, Huntsville, AL; Commander 404th Army Field Support Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA; Logistics Branch Head, Joint Deployment and Sustainment Division, NATO Allied Command Transformation, Norfolk, VA; Quartermaster Branch Chief for the Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate, Army Human Resources Command, Alexandria, VA; Commander, 1st Battalion, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Balad, Iraq; Executive Officer to the Director J9, also Operations Officer for the J9 Integration Group, and Logistics Action Officer in the Joint Deployment Process Office (JDPO), U.S. Joint Forces Command (JFCOM); Executive Officer to Director, Concept Development and Experimentation, Army Capabilities Integration Center (ARCIC), and as Logistics Action Officer, Capabilities Development Directorate, ARCIC, TRADOC, Fort Monroe, VA; Battalion Executive Officer and Support Operations Officer, 203rd Forward Support Battalion, 3d Brigade, 3d Infantry Division, Fort Benning, GA (OIF-I); Executive Officer to the Director of Plans, Operations, and Logistics Automation Directorate, and Action Officer/Briefer Logistics Operations Center (LOC), HQDA G4, Pentagon, Washington, DC; Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)/Army Quartermaster Internship Training Program at Fort Belvoir, VA; Commander, 542d Maintenance Company, 44th Corps Support Battalion (CSB), 593d Corps Support Group (CSG), Chief Supply and Services Branch, Support Operations Section, 44th CSB, Chief General Materiel Branch and Corps Class IX Officer, 20th Support Center (CMMC), Fort Lewis, WA; and Platoon Leader and Plans and Operations Officer, 22d Area Support Group, Vicenza, Italy.



Colonel Moore's military education includes: the Joint Advanced Warfighting School (JAWS), Joint Forces Staff College, Norfolk, VA (class of 2011), Command and General Staff College (CGSC) (class of 2002), Joint and Combined Warfighting School (JPME) Phase II course, and the Quartermaster Officers Basic and Advanced Course.



Colonel Moore graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Information Systems from Virginia State University, Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Troy State University, and a Master’s Degree in Joint Campaign Planning and Strategy from the Joint Forces Staff College.



Colonel Moore's awards and decorations include: Legion of Merit w/OLC, Bronze Star Medal w/OLC, Defense Meritorious Service Medal w/OLC, Meritorious Service Medal w/5 OLC, Joint Services Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Services Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal w/OLC, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Army Staff Identification Badge, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Joint Meritorious Unit, Army Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Army Superior Unit Award w/OLC. Colonel Moore has been awarded the Honorable Order of Saint Martin, the Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe, Distinguished Member of the US Army Quartermaster Regiment, and Demonstrated Master Logistician.

