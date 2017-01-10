(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pinckney Sailors Visit Dubai

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    10.01.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Craig Rodarte 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) pulled into Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a port visit Oct. 1.

    During the port period, Pinckney’s Morale Welfare and Recreation program offered a variety of tours for Sailors, including trips to local water parks, desert safaris, dinner cruises and various city tours.

    “I enjoyed myself,” said Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Apprentice Jordan Wilkins. “The sunset safari was cool being out in the desert and seeing camels. The Burj Khalifa and the sights of the city were something I never thought I would see.”

    For some seasoned Sailors it was a chance to re-experience the culture and sights.

    “I’ve been to Dubai before, but the last time I went I was younger and less interested in sightseeing,” said Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Jonathan Calderon, from San Antonio. “Now that I’m older, I appreciated exploring and looking at the modern and classic Dubai architecture.”

    Pinckney Sailors also used the time to connect with their families back home, grab a bite to eat and shop at businesses next to the pier provided by the local USO.

    “Having Wi-Fi, food and shops close to the ship was great,” said Calderon. “It made me and my family very happy to see each other’s faces and hear each other’s voices.”

    Pinckney is currently deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.

    For more information about Pinckney, visit http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg91/Pages/default.aspx

    For more information about Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, visit www.nimitz.navy.mil

