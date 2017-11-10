Department of Energy Material Office opens new Industrial Print Center

Courtesy Photo | Dennis Fickel, Department of Energy Material Office, Naval Supply Systems Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dennis Fickel, Department of Energy Material Office, Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, uses a bulk paper cutter in the newly opened print center, Oct. 11, in Mechanicsburg, Pa. see less | View Image Page

by Jeff Landis, Major (USMC, Ret.)



MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (Oct. 12, 2017) – It was a combination of dedication, innovation and commitment to its customers that enabled a team from the Department of Energy Material Office (DoEMO), NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), to come up with an on-demand Industrial Print Center here for providing vital documents and manuals to its fleet of customers. The official opening of the Industrial Print Center was marked by an Oct. 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bldg. 6, with the NAVSUP WSS leadership recognizing the team that made it happen.



After an unplanned stoppage in contracts with government printing offices in 2012, DoEMO had to develop a long-term solution while still meeting the daily demands. They created a stop-gap solution with the help of the Defense Logistics Agency Document Printing Services, but continued plans for a permanent solution for their 40-million-page requirement per year to support the Navy’s nuclear fleet with technical manuals.



According to the DoEMO director, Cmdr. Anthony Coca, setting up an organic, large print capability had its challenges. “We had to do some patchwork in the beginning – working with an old warehouse building that had limited climate control and an insufficient power source,” said Coca. “It was a challenge at first, but after we identified the requirements and the right environmental controls, we improved the process incrementally over time to come to the Industrial Print Center we have today.”



“Now, we have a dedicated power center and a climate-controlled facility within the warehouse where we’re capable of producing greater quantity at a higher quality,” Coca added.



The DoEMO team was also able to create savings and greater efficiencies with the 10,000-square-foot print center. According to Coca, there is an estimated 10 percent reduction in equipment maintenance downtime and a reduction in late orders and deliveries (with an accompanying 99.7 percent on-time delivery rate) and a much greater output with an improved work flow.



Coca attributes those successes to his outstanding team of professionals, including DLA personnel – Minsoo Yoon, Zenia Lowery, Path Snyder, Kristopher Kowalczyk, Dennis Fickel, Donald Dempsey and Sammy Childs; and NAVSUP WSS members – Brian Benson, Barbara Shindle, Manny Stone, Raymond Killinger, Joseph Crescenzi, Duane Myers, Brandon Lamma and Daniel Summey.



DoEMO is responsible for printing 40 million pages annually, which includes binding, packaging and shipping the technical manuals. And although technological advances have created a demand for electronic technical manuals, the Navy’s nuclear propulsion fleet will always require the printed material – which, in the hands of a mechanic or engineer in the bowels of the ship, is invaluable. The new print center can produce standard-sized manuals up to and including large fold out-out graphics and posters. Some manuals are even produced with Tyvek paper – a tough, durable, special tear-proof paper which can also prevent damage from water, petroleum, oil and lubricant products.



Coca and his team have an embedded plan for continual process improvement, and already have the capability of managing electronic manuals. “We are able to meet customer demands for more frequent updated manuals and specialized materials,” he said. “We’re quicker, more adaptive and can support more revisions annually to meet demands.”



Just before the ribbon to the new print center was cut, Rear Adm. Duke Heinz, NAVSUP WSS Commander, spoke about the team’s hard work and dedication. “It’s important to take time out and pause to recognize the significant achievements and recognize the hard work and efforts of this team,” he said. “The partnership with DLA Document Services, Naval Reactors, NAVSUP DeOMO and the Business Center enabled taking this print center to the finish line.”



