157th ARW Guardsmen support Hurricane Irma relief effort

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kayla Rorick | A team of 157th Air Refueling Wing Guardsmen pose for a photo while on a three-week...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kayla Rorick | A team of 157th Air Refueling Wing Guardsmen pose for a photo while on a three-week mission to the Virgin Islands between September and October of 2017. The team collaborated with members of other National Guards to assemble tent systems in support of the Hurricane Irma relief effort. (Photo Courtesy of Senior Airman Maia K. Ferguson, 157th Civil Engineer Squadron) see less | View Image Page

As the wind whipped across the flight line, Eight 157th Air Refueling Wing Guardsmen returned to base after a three-week mission in support of the Hurricane Irma relief effort on October 15, 2017, at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H.



The team, comprised of seven 157th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen, and another assigned to Air Traffic Control, helped transport and set up Disaster Relief Beddown Sets, to be used by hurricane-relief workers in the Virgin Islands.



The DRBS provide tents, bathrooms, generators, lighting, ROWPUs (water purification system) and can support up to 150 people. Setup requires a 26 person team and takes approximately 36 hours to assemble.



The DRBS is basically a tent city which can be set up rapidly in almost any location, said Lt. Col. Stephanie L. Kerrigan, acting 157th CES commander.



The setup process in the exotic locale proved to be challenging.



“We had to set up two DRBS kits at tent city which was right outside of the airport, and then we set up another kit across the island at the armory as well,” said Senior Airman Maia K. Ferguson, 157th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management. “Every day was roughly 85-90 degrees with at least 85 percent humidity and I had never set one up before, so keeping up while constantly sweating and [being] exhausted was hard.”



Ferguson also explained what drove their success.



“Everyone had different strengths and were able to help and make all of it work,” said Ferguson. “The most memorable part was just seeing everyone from CE and the Redhorse unit come together even not knowing each other and working together so well.”



Approximately 20 DRBS are distributed to Air National Guard civil engineer units throughout the country. Pease has both sets that are assigned to FEMA region one.