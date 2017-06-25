Selfridge seeks to inspire next generation, hosts event for teenagers

The life raft was on exhibit as part of the 127th Wing’s second event in its “Inspiring the Next Generation” series here on May 19. The series of three events was organized to inform area high school students on career opportunities in the military, each with a unique theme. The event focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics career fields in the military.



The events’ organizer, Lt. Col. Brian K. Davis, told the students that many people believe if they meet a job’s minimum qualifications then they should be automatically hired. Davis, commanding officer of the 127th Operations Support Squadron wants the students to understand that meeting the minimum criteria doesn’t guarantee anyone a job.

“To become an A-10 pilot the minimum score is 52, but the last several we’ve hired were in the 90’s,” Davis said of the Air Force Officer Qualification Exam. “You need to talk with someone who’s already doing the job to figure out how to become competitive.”



Representatives from the Academy of Model Aeronautics, Department of Homeland Security, Civil Air Patrol, Misty Blues Skydiving team and others spoke with students about career opportunities as well as volunteer service and leadership programs. Students, many of whom were members of their high schools’ Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs, were able to interact with flight simulators, remote-controlled helicopters and even soldered small parts to build robots.



The Civil Air Patrol recruits students to develop leadership skills, participate in search and rescue programs and learn about aerospace. Events like “Inspiring the Next Generation,” and the upcoming 100th anniversary celebration and air show in August, give members an opportunity to reach out to their target demographic.



“We are very excited to be a part of the upcoming 100th anniversary celebration and air show as volunteers.” said 1st Lt. Jenna Gleason, cadet commander of the 176th Selfridge Composite Squadron. “The air show gives us a great opportunity to do some more recruiting so we can train for our next generation.”



The centennial celebration will connect the community with Selfridge’s organizations on a much larger scale when it kicks off on August 19. The event will showcase the history of the last 100 years, in addition to showing the diverse range of aviation and military career opportunities that will continue to exist here in the future. Chief Master Sgt. Tony Whitehead, 127th Wing Command Chief believes opening the base to the students, and ultimately to the public, is a great opportunity to garner support from the community.



“This doesn’t happen with just one person or one entity saying, ‘This is what we’re going to do,’” Whitehead said. “It takes a team effort and that’s the perfect example of what 100 years of progress does: it brings about great teamwork. “

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2017 Date Posted: 10.15.2017 16:10 Story ID: 251765 Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Selfridge seeks to inspire next generation, hosts event for teenagers, by TSgt Chelsea Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.