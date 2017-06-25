127th Wing SAPR Office Hosts, “Got Your Back” Presentation

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES 06.25.2017 Courtesy Story 127th Wing

“Got Your Back,” an interactive conversation that integrates the research on sexual predation and bystander intervention into a discussion about sexual violence, fulfilled the triannual equal opportunity training requirement for Wing members. The training addressed how sexualized language and a tolerance for coercive cultural norms, contribute to an environment that allows perpetrators to offend against both female and male victims, while avoiding accountability.



After the training, members were refreshed on several key points of equal opportunity education, specifically in regards to how to identify the impact of sexual violence on victims and the military’s mission. The training also drew attention to male victims of sexual assault, the ways in which they are victimized and the unique challenges they face when identifying as a victim.



The “Got Your Back” training does not use power point slides, but interactive activities and explicit language that people may encounter in certain environments. Catharsis Productions has a saying that they, “fight fire with funny,” a proven technique that allows the audience to open up and share without feeling their input doesn’t matter.