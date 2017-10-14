Purified water for Puerto Rico

Photo By Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Pfc. Pedro Ortiz, from Luquillo, Puerto Rico, help Hurricane Maria survivors get...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Pfc. Pedro Ortiz, from Luquillo, Puerto Rico, help Hurricane Maria survivors get purified water at an “Oasis” provided by the 127TH Quartermaster Company, 3RD Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in Fortuna, Puerto Rico, October 14. Survivors of Hurricane Maria who do not have access to clean, usable water, a multipronged approach is in place to ensure potable water is available to all residents through bulk water tankers to “Oasis” locations and getting wastewater treatment systems up and running for example. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Michael Eaddy) see less | View Image Page

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Oct. 14, 2017) – Water Treatment Specialists with the 127th Quartermaster Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, take pride in their ability to provide purified water to hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico.



The unit placed on the waters edge uses a 3,000-gallon Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit to collect and purify water collected from the Atlantic Ocean. The result of this process is safe, drinkable water.



While the ROWPU disperses the sand in the water, the water is simultaneously moved into the booster pump that continues to move the water into basket strainers that depletes more of the sand and is sent back into the 3,000-gallon ROWPU and into 12 more reverse osmosis elements.



When the cycle is complete, the water is then flushed through four 3,000-gallon tanks where it is then ready for transportation.



The 127th supplies eight M977 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks with 2,000-gallon tanks with purified water pushing out approximately 36,000 gallons of purified water daily from the Atlantic Ocean to different communities in Puerto Rico.



They’re purifying water from 7 o’clock in the morning to 12 o’clock at night or until the last truck leaves the water purifying station, said Sgt. Jonathan Norris.



The water purified by the 127th is supplied to the Roosevelt Roads Airfield, the local fire station, and is also transported throughout Puerto Rico everyday.



Hurricane survivors throughout the island thank the 127th Soldiers often for the work that they do, showering them with gifts and hugs when they’re out in the communities supplying water.



“We’ve been getting extremely positive feedback from the community,” said Spc. Wade Scamehorn. “Just knowing that I’m helping has been very rewarding.”



The quartermaster company will drive throughout the community daily and set up an Oasis at a central location and provide as much water needed to each customer.



Sgt. Gary Wyckoff and Pfc. Pedro Ortiz, with the 127th, set up an Oasis from the back of their M977 HEMTT filled with 2,000 gallons of purified water to issue out to Fortuna, a small town approximately 15 miles from the Roosevelt Roads water station.



“We’re at 500 gallons now and we’ll stay here until we’re out,” said Pedro Ortiz, from Luquillo. “I’m from Puerto Rico and it feels good to be able to help the best way I can.”