Command Chief Bacik passes on legacy

Command Chief Master Sgt. Connie Bacik relinquished her position as the 128th Air Refueling Wing command chief master sergeant during a change of authority ceremony here Oct. 14, 2017.



The rank of a command chief master sergeant is an esteemed position of authority. In the military, rank structure is divided between the officers, or “decision makers”, and the enlisted Airmen, or “decision executers”. In order to bridge communication between the two ranks, the command chief master sergeant serves as a representative on behalf of enlisted Airmen to commanding officers. From providing an enlisted perspective when formulating mission strategies to voicing Airmen’s opinions on base operations, the command chief master sergeant serves a minimum three-year term that is committed to advising commanders on all matters involving enlisted Airmen.



Bacik’s time as the 128 ARW command chief master sergeant has exemplified her dedication to improving Airmen’s service experience. From ensuring combat mission readiness to encouraging Airmen’s professional development, Bacik’s legacy of putting Airmen first was the foundation of her work.



"Command Chief Bacik leaves behind a legacy, as she has provided extraordinary service to the members of 128th,” said Col. James Locke, the 128 ARW wing commander. “Thank you for you have done. Great work!"



Along with relinquishing her position, Bacik also celebrated her retirement after 27 years of military service at the ceremony.



“I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed being your command chief,” said Bacik. “I’m especially proud of the amazing accomplishments and successes we’ve made over these last three years and please continue to encourage and support one another. Thank you again to all the men and women of the 128th, I have loved working with you and I am thankful to have served with you all.”



The 128 ARW command chief master sergeant position will be assumed by Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Fredrickson. Fredrickson, who has 31 years of military service, has worked in a variety of military career fields ranging from Heavy Equipment Operator to First Sergeant.



“I'm honored to serve the men and women of the 128th as their new command chief,” said Fredrickson. “As your command chief, I will work hard to represent all of the 128 ARW Airmen at the Wing, State and National levels. I’m excited to be working for this great team, not because of anything that I am, but because of everything you all are. Simply the best Airmen.”



Fredrickson will now carry forward the command chief master sergeant legacy in serving as the primary voice on behalf of 128 ARW enlisted Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2017 Date Posted: 10.15.2017 13:54 Story ID: 251742 Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Chief Bacik passes on legacy, by SrA Morgan Lipinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.