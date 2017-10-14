(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    449th CAB conducts espirit de corps run

    449th CAB completes espirit de coprs run

    Photo By Capt. Briana McFarland | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade completed a brigade...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2017

    Story by Capt. Briana McFarland 

    449th Theater Aviation Brigade

    FORT HOOD, Texas – U.S. Army Soldiers from the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade celebrated their arrival to Fort Hood Oct. 13, 2017 with a brigade espirit de corps run, which symbolized the merging of the individual battalions into one command.
    The 449th CAB initially arrived to Fort Hood late September to embark on their last readiness event before their upcoming deployment to the Middle East.
    The readiness event included pre-mobilization training that began two weeks prior to the run in order to ensure the success of the unit on deployment. With a multi-faceted and changing mission, the Brigade Commander Lt. Col. Joseph Bishop wanted to emphasize the importance of being flexible and mission ready.
    “You understand the difficulties of what we have going on,” said Bishop. “You have to train hard here and when we go overseas. Things are changing a lot. I need your flexibility; I need your focus; I need your motivation. Take care of your buddy. I’m proud of you.”
    The same sentiments were delivered by the Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Shorter when he discussed the work and the energy he saw from his Soldiers throughout training and leading up to the brigade run.
    “I’ve been out on the line watching people work,” said Shorter. “We’re going to come back with an excellent record. We’re going to set the stage for success for the people coming behind us. When we come back we’re going to be in a better position mentally, physically and educationally than we are right now.”




    The 449th CAB is a multi-functional brigade comprised of aviation battalions from more than ten states. It is the largest entity to deploy and validate out of Fort Hood with a Headquarters and Headquarters Company and subordinate units with approximately 1600 Soldiers.
    The mission of the 449th CAB is to provide Army Aviation operations for all U.S. and coalition forces in the region, as well as maintenance and sustainment operations across many countries with a combination of attack/reconnaissance helicopters (Apache), medium-lift helicopters (Black Hawk) with Medevac capabilities, and heavy-life helicopters (Chinook).

