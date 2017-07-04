Soldiers from 618th Contracting Team receive AF Commendation Medals

Three Soldiers received Air Force Commendation Medals in a ceremony March 31 for their contribution to the 673d Contracting Squadron. The Soldiers are part of the 618th Contingency Contracting Team deployed to JBER to provide consistent contracting support to Army and joint forces in the Pacific Theater.



Assigned to 673d CONS Sgt. 1st Class Ashly McBunch, Staff Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald, and Maj. Sean Anderson were recognized for their contribution.



Between Anderson, Fitzgerald, and McBunch, they handled more than $300 million in contracts such as the expansion of the installation mass-notification system, providing critical early natural disaster and attack warning notifications to over 42,000 base personnel; administered over $28,000 worth of transportation contracts for 1,500 coalition forces and 400 Federal Emergency Management Agency responders in support of Exercise Alaska Shield 2014; and led the modification of a $685,000 elevator-maintenance contract providing a safe work environment for 2,800 weekly users.



“The Contracting Squadron is unique; a lot of people didn’t think embedding the Army would work,” said Air Force Col. Dan Knight, 673d Mission Support Group and the presiding officer of the ceremony. “The citations you heard today are clearly indicative it does work. I think it shows if we focus on what we [actually] raised our right hand to do, what uniform you wear, either civilian or military, doesn’t matter. We are all part of the team, and we are all making it happen and you guys all stepped in and did that.”



Knight credits the three Soldiers for working together as one team versus creating a division.



“You guys continued to set the bar with the Army,” Knight said. “We were a little bit skeptical when they said they will bring Army personnel [in] and we are going to train them. We are nothing but pleased to have you guys as teammates.”



While two members will soon move to new installations and one is retiring, all shared the same sentiments of being lucky and enjoyed working in a joint environment.



Both Fitzgerald and McBunch said this is their first contracting and joint assignment and they were fortunate to be assigned with the 673d CONS.



“Coming here was eye-opening,” McBunch said. “I’ve been in the military for 16 years, and I’ve never been in a joint assignment so my experience was very welcoming and I’ve learned a lot here.”



As both individuals prepare for their new assignments, they said they hope to bring what they’ve learned and experienced at the squadron to their new base.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2017 Date Posted: 10.13.2017 20:30 Story ID: 251689 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US