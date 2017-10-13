Ellsworth hosts AFGSC Senior Leader Conference

Leaders and spouses from across Air Force Global Strike Command participated in the 2017 Senior Leader Conference Oct. 3 to 6 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota.



“The Senior Leader Conference is important because it unifies the command's goals, vision, objectives and how all of the groups, wings and staff will support those within Air Force Global Strike Command,” said Col. John Edwards, commander, 28th Bomb Wing.



During the visit, Gen. Robin Rand, commander, Air Force Global Strike Command, spoke to 28th Bomb Wing leadership and aircrews about changes being made to the Aircrew Retention Program. Additionally, Rand detailed several of the command’s goals, expectations and challenges that must be overcome in the coming year.



Other highlights of the visit included a tour of the 34th Bomb Squadron Heritage Room, two B-1 bombers on the flight line, a briefing on “cold spray,” an innovative welding technique for B-1 aircraft, and a visit to the South Dakota Air and Space Museum to brush up on Ellsworth’s history.

