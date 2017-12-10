Domestic Violence: Break the silence

The staff from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow’s Behavioral Health Section has lined up a series of meaningful activities throughout the month of October intended to educate military and civilians alike on the horrors of domestic violence which still plague America.



From informational bags handed out at the front gate, to a survivor walk, a candlelight vigil to a musical, the events are varied and provide opportunities to reach people in unique ways.



On Oct. 11 base personnel and families met Mildred Mohammed, who is not only a survivor of domestic abuse, but was also the wife of the infamous “D.C. Sniper.” In 2002, serial killer John Allen Muhammad went on a murderous rampage, bringing about three weeks of terror for the District of Columbia’s “Beltway.” The murder of 17 people was intended to misdirect law enforcement officers, until he achieved his actual goal.



“His end goal was to find and kill her, and get custody of their children,” said Angelica Benavidez, Prevention & Education specialist and Victim Advocate with Behavioral Health.



The murders began after a long and twisted custody battle, as Mildred fled from her abusive now ex-husband, a former Army soldier.



“This is a dramatic example of why victims are often afraid to leave an abusive spouse,” explained Debra Wood, Victim Advocate with Behavioral Health. “Immediately after they leave, statistics show that it is the most dangerous.”



Unfortunately, Mildred Muhammed is only one of many individuals who have suffered at the hands of an abusive spouse, or other intimate partner.



Recent studies indicate that there are approximately 17,000 reports of domestic violence in the military alone each year. However, it is noted that nearly 70 percent of actual incidents are not reported. That means that there are potentially upwards of 60,000 incidents of domestic violence occurring, just in the military, each year, explained Benavidez.



“The victims are more likely to be women spouses of active duty personnel,” said Benavidez. “Among active duty military women, 30 percent reported having experienced abuse, and 22 percent reported a violent incident. In America, 1,300 cases of domestic violence per year end in death.”



On Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m. Behavioral Health is welcoming the return of Domestic Violence the Musical to the James L. Day Center to highlight the harsh reality of domestic violence and how it can end in tragedy and is based on a true incident.



“Domestic Violence the Musical was established by Linda and John King after a domestic violence incident in which their daughter was killed,” said Benavidez.



“Their daughter returned to her abuser yet again,” said Wood. “Then he killed her.”



The Kings founded the Help Fix the Hurt Foundation and use that to develop and present unique ways to get the message out. It’s an easier way for people to connect with the type of difficult situation. After the performance viewers will be able to talk with Linda King, ask questions and hear her personal account of her family’s experience. The musical highlights warning signs, and explains what victims, their families and community can do to help victims living in the trenches of abuse.



“Anyone can be a victim really,” said James Maher, Behavioral Health section head. “There is no single profile. They might be professional, educated, married, or not. The age, intelligence and dating experiences don’t make a difference.”



Studies indicate that there are some similarities in the experiences of both victims and abusers.



“Most of them have suffered abuse as children,” Maher said. “The relationships with parents and siblings can be critical as they model behavior, and genetics are also a component of the equation. Alcohol and drug abuse are often a common contributing factor, as well. Someone may lack coping skills and be prone to impulsive behaviors, and even violence. Drugs and alcohol will reduce their capacity to control those impulses and violent tempers.”



For an abuser, their past can often unravel clues to their behavior. They may be reliving history they survived, explained Wood.



“Modeling is important,” explained Maher. “It’s not what you say, but what you do sets the path for parents and their children. If a mother becomes a victim, and a daughter observes that behavior, she is more likely to do the same.”



It is important to see the red flags. “Were they violent in the past?” Maher asked.



“Were they a bully as a kid? Do they have PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) from a traumatic deployment?”



“Sometimes there is tension when a deployed military member returns home and finds that their partner has changed,” Benavidez explained. “The parent left at home had to become more self-reliant and independent. This can cause friction.”



Understanding what causes abusers and victims to assume their respective roles, is one of the keys to changing their path.



“People can change,” Benavidez said. “That’s why I do what I do. Because I know that people can change. People are less likely to repeat these behaviors if they get treatment.”



The Behavioral Health office offers a full range of support options, to include Cognitive-Behavioral therapy, family counseling, confidential reporting options, and referrals to myriad additional resources.



“One of those is Desert Sanctuary,” said Benavidez. “It’s a local non-profit organization which helps survivors of severe domestic abuse.”



Some of the common key ingredients in the recipes for disaster are drugs, including alcohol.



“Drugs and alcohol do bad things to good people,” Benavidez said. “Addicts are typically very emotional people. They’re often more sensitive. They have bad experiences, and they don’t have to coping skills. They turn to drugs and alcohol and a moment then becomes a habit.”



Poor coping skills are another common denominator.



“Coping techniques such as drugs and alcohol can become addictions,” agreed Maher. “That is what Cognitive-Behavioral therapy can help with though. The reason that Cognitive-Behavioral therapy helps is because it challenges negative programming in the brain, which have become automatic thoughts. Then we explore other options and develop new types of thinking, problem solving, safety plans and coping skills.”



Another tool they help with is redeveloping a healthy social support network. Without these support, education and training options, victims and abusers alike run the risk of teaching their children to assume the same roles. However, more critical is the invisible risk to the children’s long-term health.



“People used to think that it’s an infant, they won’t remember anything,” Wood said. “They may not remember, but they’re effected!”



“ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) studies have revealed that the younger the child is when exposed to domestic violence,” Maher explained, “the more likely they are to experience not just poor mental health, but physical health! They live shorter lifespans and experience more medical conditions, illnesses and diseases such as cancer. Yes, they’re more likely to experience domestic violence as an adult, as well, and mental illness, and incarceration. The awful truth is that they’re also more likely to die at a younger age.”



There is hope. The more that those individuals learn, through therapy and other methods, to develop better coping skills and to make better choices, it will lead to better health.



“Just because someone grew up in an environment in which domestic violence was present, doesn’t mean that it’s their fate,” Benavidez said. “We want to help.”



For more information about additional events throughout the month, or to get support, contact Behavioral Health at 577-6533.

