Active Shooter: How to respond

In the aftermath of the recent Las Vegas active shooter incident the Mission Assurance Department would like to remind all employees of the need to maintain vigilance both here aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow and wherever your daily activities may take you.



It is important that supervisors and personnel develop a defensive mindset when observing your day-to-day lives and preparing for incidents both natural and man-made.



The following information about how to respond should you find yourself in an active shooter situation is provided by the Department of Homeland Security.



PROFILE OF AN ACTIVE SHOOTER

An Active Shooter is an armed individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area.



Good practices for coping with an active shooter situation include being aware of your environment; taking note of the two nearest exits in any facility you visit; hiding in an office behind a solid lockable door; and as a last resort, attempt to take the active shooter down. When the shooter is at close range and you cannot flee, your chance of survival is much greater if you try to incapacitate him/her.

CALL 911 WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO!



How to respond when an Active Shooter is in your vicinity

Quickly determine the most reasonable way to protect your own life. Remember that customers and clients are likely to follow the lead of employees and managers during an active shooter situation.



1. Evacuate

If there is an accessible escape path, attempt to evacuate the premises. Be sure to have an escape route and plan in mind; evacuate regardless of whether others agree to follow; leave your belongings behind; help others escape, if possible and prevent individuals from entering an area where the active shooter may be.

2. Hide out

If evacuation is not possible, find a place to hide where the active shooter is less likely to find you. Find a place that is out of the active shooter’s view and which provides solid protection to hide behind but does not trap you or restrict your options for movement. Silence all phones, radios, television or other sources of noise.



If evacuation and hiding out are not possible dial 911, if possible, to alert police to the active shooter’s location. If you cannot speak, leave the line open and allow the dispatcher to listen.



3. Take action against the active shooter only as a last resort by attempting to disrupt and/or incapacitate the active shooter by acting as aggressively as possible against him/her; throwing items and improvising weapons and committing to your actions.



When law enforcement arrives remain calm and follow officers’ instructions. Don't have anything in your hands. Immediately raise your hands with fingers spread wide and keep your hands visible at all times. Proceed in the direction from which officers are entering the premises.



For more comprehensive information about how to respond in an active shooter situation, visit the Department of Homeland Security online at https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/assets/active_shooter_booklet.pdf.

