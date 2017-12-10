CAFB Airmen to compete in Alpha Warrior at Hurlburt AFB

Seven Airmen completed their qualification for the Alpha Warrior competition Oct. 2 here.



Columbus AFB will send seven members to compete in the Alpha Warrior course Oct. 14 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, where they will try to complete the course in the fastest time to reach the No. 1 spot in this year’s event.



The event will start off with a meet and greet of pro Alpha Warrior members Oct. 13.



Twenty-two Air Force bases will be participating in the Alpha Warrior Air Force Tour Regional Qualifiers, and any Defense Department ID card holders will be able to participate. The goal is to complete the Battle Rig (obstacle course) with a 100 percent completion rate in the fastest times to progress past the regionals.



“Eating right at the right time will be helpful to have a good competition at Hurlburt Field,” said Airman 1st Class Spencer Hurlburt, 14th Operations Support Squadron airfield systems technician. “At the end of the day I’m very excited to represent my base and have a good time.”



The competition will be considered a permissive temporary duty assignment for the athletes.



“The thing we are excited for is testing it out for ourselves and see how well we can perform against other bases,” said Carly Jones, 48th Flying Training Squadron Instructor Pilot.



Jones and her husband both qualified and will be attempting to compete on the same course they have seen on television for a few years now.



All the individuals competing from Columbus AFB said that this will event has been helpful in keeping them ready for physical training and helping them stay in their best shape so they perform to the best of their abilities at Hurlburt Field.

