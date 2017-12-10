NSAB Dedicates Interfaith Center

With prayers, singing and a dedication message, Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) officially opened its Interfaith Center Oct. 5 as a place for all.



“I’m very glad that you called it an Interfaith center,” said Capt. Roosevelt Brown, chief of Pastoral Care at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital in his dedication message. “It’s important to say that it’s not dedicated just for one group. It really is open to all.”



The NSAB Interfaith Center is located in Bldg. 11 with the worship room on the first floor and the chaplain’s office in the basement.



“I like the idea that it’s not set aside from everywhere else,” Brown said. “It’s in the building where people work and they hang out and they come, and now they get a chance to get replenished.”



The Fleet and Family Service Center, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, Army Emergency Relief, Veteran’s Affairs, Warrior Transition Brigade, Military Family Life Center and Wounded Warrior Safe Harbor are all located in the same building.



“We’re so grateful that this will now be added in addition to those services that we already have,” NSAB Commanding Officer Capt. Marvin L. Jones said. “It’s apropos, it’s so right and fitting that it’s in this building because this encompasses all those resources for the folks who come to us for help.”



Jones thanked NSAB Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Christilene Whalen for envisioning how to use this space, which he said months ago no group wanted to use.



“Through the vision of Chaplain Whalen who walked through and said ‘I see an office, I see a conference room, I see a prayer space, I see a place to worship,’” he said. “I didn’t see that, I have to admit …. But she had a vision, God put it on her heart a vision to make this a place to meet the needs of the people who visit this installation.”





Some of the programs planned for the Interfaith Center are Monday Mass Catholic worship, “Worship on Wednesdays” Protestant service, Buddhist Worship and prayers, Muslim daily prayers, and Bible study groups, among other uses.



“In the Interfaith Center we are here, we’re all one,” Whalen said. “In God’s family we all believe differently, we all breathe, we all have blood, we all bleed, so hopefully we can all love one another a little bit more … that we all are supposed to love one another no matter who we are. We’re supposed to embrace each other and appreciate our diversity.”



Whalen thanked all those who contributed to transform the space into a usable area in a short amount of time.



“Today, the Religious Ministry, Chaplain Whalen and (Religious Specialist 3rd Class) Heath Steffey has taken this command to the next level of excellence by providing a home of spiritual growth and wellness for everyone,” said NSAB Senior Chief Detrick Jones, senior enlisted leader.

