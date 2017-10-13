HHC commander leaves lasting positive impact

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command changed command during a ceremony, Oct. 13, at the Panzer Parade Field on Panzer Kaserne.



Capt. Amy L. Beatty, outgoing commander changed command with Capt. Stephen D. Kim, incoming commander.



Soldiers from the 21st TSC, family members and friends attended the event including Col. William S Galbraith, 21st TSC Deputy Commanding Officer and Lt. Col. Jason A. Berdou, Special Troops Battalion commander.



“Your bright attitude and spirit is actually what this unit needed in a time of extremely high op-tempo,” Berdou shared during the ceremony. “I’d put you as one of the best captains and company commanders I have seen managing an organizations like this.”



Beatty served as the STB’s company commander since April 2016. During her time in command, the 21st TSC’s Clock Tower Cafe dinning facility was named Army’s DFAC of the year; her team successfully managed the largest property book in the division; and in her administration department was able to manage eight times the workload a typical line unit would have of its size.



During Beatty’s final words as company commander, she gave thanks to all members and Soldiers involved in making the company a success. She also gave special thanks to the incoming commander Capt. Stephen D. Kim, noting her appreciation for their smooth transition while changing command



“I’m excited for the vision you have while in command,” Beatty said. “Team, I hope you support Stephen as much as you have supported me, I hope you support him more.”



Beatty will not be leaving Team 21. Following her exit from command, she will be joining the unit’s Special Project Office located on Panzer Kaserne.



“It will be extremely difficult to follow in your footsteps, but I look forward to, and relish, the challenge ahead,” Kim said in his first speech as 21st TSC Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander.

