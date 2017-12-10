Nevada Air National Guard’s Aerial Porters providing assistance in Puerto Rico

Courtesy Photo | On October 4, thirteen Small Air Terminal personnel from the Nevada Air National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On October 4, thirteen Small Air Terminal personnel from the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron were tasked to sustain a make-shift aerial port at the Puerto Rico International Airport. Puerto Rico is in need of supplies, fuel and power after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. They’re working with all military branches along with FEMA, the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, and Puerto Rico’s Army and Air National Guard. (Photo Courtesy of Senior Master Sgt. Robert Garrett, 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron--Aerial Port Team Leader) see less | View Image Page

On October 4, thirteen Small Air Terminal personnel from the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron were tasked to sustain a make-shift aerial port at the Puerto Rico International Airport. Puerto Rico is in need of supplies, fuel and power after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.



The High Roller Aerial Porters are working twelve-hour shifts and, as of October 11, have completed 117 missions, processed 300 passengers, and downloaded 884.6 short tons of cargo (including two cell phone towers and 40 fully loaded outbound semi-trucks) — and these numbers are growing every day! They’re working with all military branches along with FEMA, the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, and Puerto Rico’s Army and Air National Guard.



In addition to performing aerial porter duties, they’ve coordinated the movement and download of a generator which gave power to the airport. They also downloaded supplies for a Red Horse unit who is responsible for getting a local dam powered back up.



The team chief, Senior Master Sgt. Robert Garrett said, “It's awesome working with these folks here, Puerto Rico is very grateful for the help, supplies and assistance they’re receiving from the military and other federal agencies. This is truly a joint effort here, with all agencies working closely together to help out."



The High Rollers will stay in place until relieved.