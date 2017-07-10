(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Glider Rides

    HOLLOMAN, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jason Allred 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Members of the White Sands Soaring Association gave 49 (minus 1) Airmen free glider rides this past weekend at the Alamogordo Airport. Check out this video to see footage from inside a glider.

