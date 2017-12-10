Creative Pet Costumes Can Win Military Shoppers $3,000 in Exchange Gift Cards

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military pet owners the chance to win $3,000 in gift cards for showcasing their most creative Halloween pet costumes.



From Oct. 13 to 31, Exchange shoppers worldwide can enter the Halloween Pet Costume Contest by submitting a photo of their pet at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, and four runners-up will each receive a $500 gift card. Photos must be in .jpg, .png or .pdf file format.



“We can’t wait to see what spooky, creative costumes our shoppers come up with,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “All types of pets are welcome to participate. Who knows, your four-legged friend just might win you an Exchange shopping spree.”



Authorized shoppers 18 and up may enter. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be drawn on or about Nov. 7.



Facebook Friendly Version:

