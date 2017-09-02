ANAD earns Army antiterrorism award

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. – The depot was recently awarded the Army’s Best Antiterrorism Program Award for an installation or garrison with less than 6,000 military and civilian employees.
The award was presented to Gary Burt, the installation’s antiterrorism officer, during the Army Annual Antiterrorism Conference Jan. 31 at Shades of Green in Orlando, Fla.
The Army antiterrorism awards program was established to recognize excellence and significant achievements in the antiterrorism field as well as those who work to protect Army personnel, family members, facilities, units and installations.
