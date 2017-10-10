PWD honors employees for dedicated service to Combat Center

Courtesy Photo | Col. Jay Wylie, assistant chief of staff, Installation Support Directorate, presents...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Jay Wylie, assistant chief of staff, Installation Support Directorate, presents Marjorie Trandem, a worker with Public Works Division, a meritorious civilian service award, during an award ceremony at the Public Works Division Compound aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., October 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Cantrell) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – The Combat Center’s Public Works Division recognized five of their employees during an award ceremony at the PWD Compound aboard the Combat Center, October 10, 2017.

Glenn Grubbs and Kelley Vendecoevering, two workers with PWD, were awarded time in service awards for completing 10 years of service with PWD. Michael Ray, who is retiring from his PWD career, was awarded a certificate of commendation. Vickie Hatch was awarded a support excellence award and Marjorie Trandem received a meritorious civilian service award for their outstanding contributions to the Combat Center and PWD.

“It’s nice to be recognized individually and know that the efforts we make on a daily basis are appreciated but what we do here is a team effort,” Trandem said. “I couldn’t do what I do without the support of my coworkers."