Planning for ice, snow

Photo By Jeffrey Cleghorn | In this file photo taken Jan. 28, 2014, snow falls at Anniston Army Depot. Later that day, the installation closed due to hazardous road conditions from the snowfall. ANAD has plans in place to alert the workforce during any inclement weather event.

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- When inclement weather is mentioned in the South, the typical topics are thunderstorms or tornadoes. This time of year, however, snow or ice can affect us.



According to historical data from the National Weather Service, 13 inches is the record for snowfall during a year - a record set during the winter season of 1992-1993.



Since the blizzard of 1993, only one winter has made it into the top 10 for snow accumulation, 1997-1998 with four and a half inches.



Despite the rarity of snowfall or a large snow event, Anniston Army Depot strives to be prepared.



Each time a weather event is anticipated which may impact operations at the installation, the command staff meets with employees from the Depot Operations Office and numerous organizations throughout the installation to determine what response, if any, is needed.



There are numerous ways depot leadership can inform the workforce if a decision is made to close the depot or to postpone daily operations.



The installation's AtHoc system is the quickest and easiest to use. Each employee who works on a computer at the installation has access to AtHoc at their work station.



Click the purple globe which can be found in the tools in the lower right hand corner of your screen and you'll have the ability to set up a profile detailing your work, home and cell numbers as well as e-mail address to be contacted in the event of any depot-wide emergency.



All-users e-mails can also be used to spread information throughout the workforce if an inclement weather event begins during the work day.



Away from the depot, Facebook, local media outlets and the SNOW line (256-235-7669) all enable employees to stay up-to-date on any relevant closures or delays.



The Depot Operations Office stresses the need to be prepared for any weather event you may encounter.

Ready.gov has information on preparing a winter weather kit as well as other tips, which can be accessed at www.ready.gov/winter-weather.



Additionally, Don Evans, emergency manager with the DOO, said each employee needs to review the routes they travel.



"Whichever route you are traveling on, be aware of the fact there are shelters along the route," said Evans, stressing that winter weather and tornado shelters may or may not be located in the same facility. "Employees need to have the phone numbers for those shelters so they can contact them if they become stranded."



Evans also encourages the workforce to be aware of the various types of watches and warnings.



For a list of winter weather advisories, visit the National Weather Service at www.nws.noaa.gov/om/winter/ww.shtml.



For additional information about winter weather preparedness or for assistance in signing up in the AtHoc system, contact Evans at Ext. 4769 or the depot's Emergency Operations Center at Ext. 4500.