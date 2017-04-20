Army Chief of Staff visits ANAD

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley toured Anniston Army Depot April 17.



"Depots like Anniston provide an incredible capability to our Army that is absolutely critical to sustain," Milley said. "From the skilled artisans at Anniston, to the scientists and engineers at AMRDEC, Army Materiel Command's vast and diverse mission cannot be understated or replicated."



Milley toured the Combat Vehicle Repair Facility, viewing the work performed on the M1 Abrams tank, Stryker repair and overhaul programs, the M113 family of vehicles and others.



He also was able to view work performed for Stryker lethality upgrades at General Dynamics Land Systems facilities on the installation.



"While far from the front lines, both Redstone Arsenal and Anniston Army Depot are directly linked to the battlefield," Milley said.



Accompanying Milley on the tour were Cong. Mike Rogers from Alabama's third Congressional District; Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general for the Army Materiel Command; Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, AMC's deputy commanding general; Lt. Gen. John Murray, deputy chief of staff G-8; Lt. Gen. Aundre Piggee, deputy chief of staff G-4; and Maj. Gen. James Richardson, director, Army Quadrennial Defense Review Office, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8; among others.

