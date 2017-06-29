Preparation, practice ensure readiness at ANAD

Photo By Jeffrey Cleghorn | A shooter takes aim during the June 22 Annual Protection Exercise at Anniston Army...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Cleghorn | A shooter takes aim during the June 22 Annual Protection Exercise at Anniston Army Depot. The event allowed all first responders within the Directorate of Emergency Services to practice response and evacuation procedures. A controller assisting with the exercise, left, uses his phone to simulate gunfire. see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT -- The depot held its Annual Protection Exercise June 22.



For the first time, as part of the exercise, sirens sounded to alert the workforce throughout the depot at the beginning and end of the events.



The use of sirens was an additional measure to ensure the training was as realistic as possible, ensuring the workforce maintains a high level readiness.



The exercises, conducted annually, are a culmination of smaller exercises held throughout the fiscal year.



The smaller exercises are intended to flush out weaknesses in the emergency management system and the full-scale exercise then reinforces practices to overcome the weaknesses.



"Each year, we are building on lessons learned in previous years," said Don Evans, the depot's emergency manager.



This year, the exercise, which began at about 8 a.m. involved an active shooter gaining entry to a building on the installation.



The potential for an active shooter is one of the two major threats identified for ANAD. The other is a potential tornado hitting the installation.



The event highlighted the strengths in the depot's internal communication system as well as information sharing.



The installation was also able to practice the execution of its mutual aid agreements with community partners through the exercise.