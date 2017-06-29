(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Preparation, practice ensure readiness at ANAD

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2017

    Story by Jennifer Bacchus 

    Anniston Army Depot

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT -- The depot held its Annual Protection Exercise June 22.

    For the first time, as part of the exercise, sirens sounded to alert the workforce throughout the depot at the beginning and end of the events.

    The use of sirens was an additional measure to ensure the training was as realistic as possible, ensuring the workforce maintains a high level readiness.

    The exercises, conducted annually, are a culmination of smaller exercises held throughout the fiscal year.

    The smaller exercises are intended to flush out weaknesses in the emergency management system and the full-scale exercise then reinforces practices to overcome the weaknesses.

    "Each year, we are building on lessons learned in previous years," said Don Evans, the depot's emergency manager.

    This year, the exercise, which began at about 8 a.m. involved an active shooter gaining entry to a building on the installation.

    The potential for an active shooter is one of the two major threats identified for ANAD. The other is a potential tornado hitting the installation.

    The event highlighted the strengths in the depot's internal communication system as well as information sharing.

    The installation was also able to practice the execution of its mutual aid agreements with community partners through the exercise.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.12.2017 10:53
    Location: AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparation, practice ensure readiness at ANAD, by Jennifer Bacchus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

