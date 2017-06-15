(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebrating 242 years

    Lt. Col. Michael Lindley, commander of DLA Distribution Anniston is assisted in cutting the cake at the West Station Diner.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2017

    Story by Jennifer Bacchus 

    Anniston Army Depot

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- The depot honored the Army's 242nd birthday June 14 with cake cuttings held at two of the installation's dining facilities.

    Lt. Col. Craig McIlwain, commander of the Anniston Munitions Center, assisted at the Nichols Dining Facility in the industrial area and Lt. Col. Michael Lindley, the commander of DLA Distribution Anniston cut the cake at the West Station Diner.

    On June 14, 1775, the second Continental Congress reportedly adopted the Boston militia at the request of the Massachusetts Provincial Congress and resolved to form a committee "to bring in a draft of rules and regulations for the government of the Army."

    This, among other actions, became the first foundation of today's Army.

