ANAD volunteers contribute more than 2,000 hours for MWR programs

Photo By Jeffrey Cleghorn | Jeanette Baxter, who is a key to the success of Anniston Army Depot's Christmas Cheer program each December, received the Army Substance Abuse Program Christmas Cheer Volunteer of the Year award during ANAD's April 13 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony.

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- To ensure the success of its many community programs - from the Making Tracks 5K race to the Wounded Warrior Hunt and the Christmas Cheer program - Anniston Army Depot relies on volunteers.



On April 13, the 92 volunteers who gave 2,390 hours of their time for these and other programs, were honored at the DeSoto Pastime Center.



"Each of you are critical to building a strong community at Anniston," said Amanda Mullinax, the depot's volunteer coordinator, as she addressed the group.



Of the 92 honorees, 22 have volunteered to assist with depot programs for at least five years and more than 50 had volunteered at least two years.



Col. Martine Kidd, in her comments to the crowd, said volunteering, in a sense keeps giving.



"Volunteers inspire others around them to give of themselves," she said.



Kidd applauded each individual's desire to help Anniston Army Depot and its surrounding communities by reaching a hand out to those in need who may not be able to help themselves.



"No matter where you are in life, we are all human beings," said Kidd. "From time to time, we all need to lean on each other.



Four of the volunteers received special honors during the ceremony.



Carla Moore was named the Army Volunteer Corps Volunteer of the Year for the installation.



The Army Substance Abuse Program Christmas Cheer Volunteer of the Year for ANAD was Jeanette Baxter.



Dennis King was awarded the Family and MWR Program Volunteer of the Year award for the depot.

The Army Community Service Volunteer of the Year for ANAD was Bernadette Isaac.



Volunteering by the numbers:

1974: Year the first U.S. Volunteer Appreciation Week was established by President Richard Nixon.

1985: Year the Army Community Service implemented the Installation Volunteer Coordinator Program. The Army Volunteer Corps began in 2002.

2.1 million: Number of volunteer hours logged in 2015 by Army volunteers.

$53 million: The budget extension, per Army OneSource's Volunteer Management Information System, which resulted from the approximately 2.1 million volunteer hours served in 2015.

$56,308.40: The economic impact of the volunteers who give their time toward Morale, Welfare and Recreation events at Anniston Army Depot.