Building it better begins with disassembly

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- The depot may be well-known as the U.S. Army's tank rebuild center, but building a better-than-new M1 Abrams tank begins with the dirty job of disassembly.



Taking each vehicle down to the bare hull is not an easy, or simple, job. The men and women who each day don coveralls and remove parts from a tank are a vital part of the process.



Damage to parts during disassembly could increase the cost of the repair or overhaul process, so each piece of the vehicle is removed in sequence and through procedures honed by experience.



Once parts and components are removed, they are sorted and sent to the various support shops.

There, other ANAD artisans will rebuild them to the customer's specifications.

