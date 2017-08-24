(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Building it better begins with disassembly

    Building it better begins with disassembly

    Photo By Jennifer Bacchus | Anniston Army Depot may be well-known as the U.S. Army’s tank rebuild center, but...... read more read more

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2017

    Story by Jennifer Bacchus 

    Anniston Army Depot

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- The depot may be well-known as the U.S. Army's tank rebuild center, but building a better-than-new M1 Abrams tank begins with the dirty job of disassembly.

    Taking each vehicle down to the bare hull is not an easy, or simple, job. The men and women who each day don coveralls and remove parts from a tank are a vital part of the process.

    Damage to parts during disassembly could increase the cost of the repair or overhaul process, so each piece of the vehicle is removed in sequence and through procedures honed by experience.

    Once parts and components are removed, they are sorted and sent to the various support shops.
    There, other ANAD artisans will rebuild them to the customer's specifications.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2017
    Date Posted: 10.12.2017 10:06
    Story ID: 251375
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building it better begins with disassembly, by Jennifer Bacchus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AMC
    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT