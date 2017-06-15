Anniston Contracting Office teams with JSU

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- The Anniston Contracting Office is partnering with Jacksonville State University's Small Business Development Center to train local businesses on contracting with the federal government.



The goal of this 12-month pilot program is to improve local businesses' ability to successfully compete for government contracting opportunities and improve their chances of obtaining contracts.



"We are combining the reach and resources of Army Contracting Command professionals with the energetic outreach and support provided by the JSU's Small Business Development Center to reach local businesses willing to consider possible methods that may enhance their operations," said Linda Carlston, chief, of the Procurement Business Support Division.



David Bunt, director of the Anniston Contracting Office, said General Gustave Perna, the commanding general for Army Material Command and Maj. Gen. James Simpson, the commanding general for Army Contracting Command are empowering their commands to develop relationships across the acquisition and contracting spectrums, at all levels, to optimize the Army's operational and mission readiness.



"Actively engaging, training and working with local businesses seeking government contracting opportunities definitely meets the generals' intentions," said Bunt.



In total, 17 courses are planned. Carlston is coordinating with Lindsay Frey, a government procurement specialist for JSU's Small Business Development Center to manage this pilot program.



The first session is scheduled for the week of Aug. 21 and will be presented by Teresa Bonds.



Bonds, the division chief for Strategic Programs, is an expert on direct sales public-private partnering in Army Materiel Command.



She will explain how businesses can find opportunities to work with ANAD or other DOD sites through partnering arrangements and joint ventures under the Small Business Administration 8(a) Mentor-Protégé Program and the Small Business Mentor-Protégé Program.



"There are multiple avenues for small businesses to partner with the depot which allow for innovative arrangements. For example, small businesses can subcontract with the depot to expand capabilities and broaden their ability to competitively bid for government and private industry work," said Bonds.



Other training topics being considered are: writing a contracting proposal, the requirements which must be followed from an information technology standpoint, rules concerning subcontractors, how to perform market research, public-private partnerships and how to craft and send unsolicited proposals to the government, among others.



"My client's needs are extremely important to me, as is their success in obtaining profitable contracting opportunities with the federal government," said Frey. "If this can be achieved, while at the same time potentially improving their marketing and organizational efficiencies, both the government and these businesses will benefit from this program."



Bunt sees the courses as a win-win for the small businesses in the area and Anniston Army Depot.



"A company may have a process, product or service which will make the depot's production line more efficient and productive," said Bunt.



He added that government contracting often operated with us-versus-them mentality in the past.

"Army senior leaders, both military and civilian, have discovered the mutual benefits of truly partnering with industry during every phase of the acquisition process to improve the interoperability between the organic and inorganic industrial base, which is critical to the success of the U.S. National Security Strategy," said Bunt.



For additional information or to register for a course, contact the Small Business Development Center at 256-782-5322.

